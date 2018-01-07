Best power duos at the Golden Globes

In a break from award show tradition, many Hollywood actresses chose to bring activists in place of dates in support of the #TimesUp movement at the 2018 Golden Globes. These powerful duos, along with established famous couples, looked glamorous while speaking out about issues affecting people nationwide. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the top dynamic duos of the day, starting with Meryl Streep and her date, Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Keep clicking to see more of the best duos of the night ...

