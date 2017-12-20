Meet the 2018 Golden Globes nominees' significant others

The Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Jan. 7, 2018, will bring out all the nominees, many accompanied by their significant others, eager to support them on one of the biggest nights of the year. Some will bring loves we are more than familiar with, but for every Justin Timberlake (husband to nominee Jessica Biel) and Keith Urban (husband to nominee Nicole Kidman), there are just as many spouses, girlfriends and boyfriends we don't know very well. In anticipation of the kickoff of award season, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the lesser known partners who may be at the Beverly Hills award show, like Jessica Chastain's new husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The best actress nominee (for her performance in "Molly's Game") married her longtime love over the summer in his native Italy. Together since 2012, Gian Luca fulfills Jessica's rule of never dating actors, as he works in fashion for the brand Moncler.

