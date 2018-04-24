Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx step out for a dinner date in NYC, plus more news

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoy a dinner date in NYC

The under-cover romance between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx continues ... The famously private couple stepped out for dinner together in New York City on Sunday, April 22, according to multiple outlets. Katie, clad in a hat that obscured some of her face and a flowing kimono, joined Jamie for about an hour and a half at Nobu's downtown location, according to E! News. Photos published by Us Weekly show them leaving separately after their meal. Despite previous reports suggesting the two could go public soon, an insider tells E! they're happy with the level of privacy they've been able to maintain. "This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with. They aren't a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands. They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well," says the source, adding that the two are "happy" to "spend time apart" and "be together when they can be." Earlier this year, an ESPN reporter interviewing Jamie about the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game referenced a photo of Jamie and Katie together that was taken on Valentine's Day. Jamie promptly walked out of the interview.

