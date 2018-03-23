Kim Cattrall throws more shade at Sarah Jessica Parker, plus more news

Kim Cattrall shades SJP in reaction to Cynthia Nixon's big news

Is Kim Cattrall still seething over the fact Sarah Jessica Parker publicly dissed her for not wanting to make another "Sex and the City" movie? Yes. Yes she is. Kim and SJP spent months embroiled in a pop culture magazine-based back-and-forth about the would-be third installment of the film, with Sarah blaming Kim for the movie not happening and Kim explaining firmly to multiple reporters that she had no interest in playing Samantha Jones again. The whole thing had mostly simmered out of the news cycle when their former "SATC" costar Cynthia Nixon entered the New York gubernatorial race this week. First, Kristin Davis, Willie Garson and Evan Handler spoke out in support of Cynthia's decision on social media, while SJP and Kim stayed mum on the news. Until Wednesday, March 21, when someone tweeted directly at Kim to ask "What do you think of Cynthia running?!" Here is Kim's perfect reply, courtesy of Celebitchy: "I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices." Ahem.

