'Sex and the City' cast: Where are they now?

From 1998 to 2004, HBO's "Sex and the City" reigned supreme as the first television show to provide a narrative about single women living in New York City during the early aughts. The show starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and followed the fictional romantic and professional lives of this glamorous quartet. The biggest love story of them all, of course, involved SJP's Carrie Bradshaw and her on-again, off-again romance with Chris Noth's character, Mr. Big. In honor of Chris's 63rd birthday on Nov. 13, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what he and more stars of the show are up to today. Read on for more "SATC"!

