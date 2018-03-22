Sarah Jessica Parker's most memorable fashion moments

Sarah Jessica Parker has been on the Hollywood scene since the 1980s and has been serving looks the entire time! The "Sex and the City" alum is known for her fashionable (and sometimes risky) ensemble choices, such as this gorgeous belted silver Christian Dior Haute Couture gown that she wore to the 2009 Academy Awards. In celebration of SJP's 53rd birthday on March 25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is revisiting her most stylish looks through the years. Keep reading to see our fashion faves...

