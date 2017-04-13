Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ready to go public? Plus, more news

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly ready to go public

After years of keeping her rumored relationship with Jamie Foxx under wraps, Katie Holmes is reportedly ready to change her approach. A source tells Us Weekly the actress is "tired of playing the hiding game" and intends to "go public." Citing the dinner they reportedly shared in New York on Sunday, April 2, the magazine claims Katie's finds she's less "worried about the public attention" than she was when the two first started dating in 2013. "To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators," a second person close to the couple says. "They had it down to a science." Looking ahead, the first source adds that Katie and Jamie are already planning to be less secretive: "They're going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe." Katie was said to have been bound to secrecy about her love life for five years following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2017