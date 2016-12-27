Actress and author Carrie Fisher has died.

TMZ reports the "Star Wars" icon passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, at UCLA Medical Center, where she had remained in intensive care after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. A spokesperson for her family confirmed the news to the website.

Carrie had been busy promoting her book, "The Princess Diarist," in recent weeks, discussing with her usual candor and self-deprecating sense of humor the revelations she'd made in the manuscript, including the fact that she had a "Star Wars"-era affair with Harrison Ford.

The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie spent most of her life in the spotlight, graduating from the "Star Wars" movies to memorable roles in films such as "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "When Harry Met Sally."

Her books and screenplays, including "Postcards From the Edge" and "Wishful Drinking," received widespread acclaim as well over the years.

Her success didn't come without challenges. Carrie struggled with substance abuse issues and was treated for bipolar disorder, both of which she spoke about openly and wrote about regularly.

Following her heart attack, she was reportedly in intensive care and unresponsive, although her mother announced Carrie was in stable condition.

Carrie, who was 60, leaves behind a daughter, Billie Lourde, a brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher, as well as her mother.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," Billie said in a statement. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."