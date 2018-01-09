Celebrities who successfully co-parent

Breakups can be hard, especially when there are kids, fame and fortune involved! For many stars, once the sparks of passion died out, they struggled to maintain a harmonious relationship with their ex. A few celebs, however, have managed to establish friendships with their former loves and found ways to successfully co-parent their little ones. Wonderwall.com has put together a list of the top celebrity co-parents, starting with Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr. The "Lord of the Rings" actor and Victoria's Secret model married in 2010 and welcomed son Flynn a year later. Unfortunately, their love wasn't meant to last and the couple split in 2013. Since then, Orlando and Miranda have stayed close for the sake of their son even after she moved on with new husband Evan Spiegel. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship," Orlando told ELLE UK. "We co-parent really well."

