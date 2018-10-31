Chrissy: 1, trolls of the world: zilch.

Chrissy Teigen is among this year's Glamour Women of the Year, an honor bestowed annually by the magazine for nearly three decades on women who have been, as Glamour puts it, "game changers, rule breakers and trail blazers" who refuse "to wait for someone else to make things better" in the world.

Lauding Chrissy's "idea that social media could give all women a voice to share their passions and fears," Glamour celebrated the model and cookbook author with her own cover. It seems one of Chrissy's followers, however, was not a fan of the finished product.

"This photo of you is quite frankly, awful," wrote a user who goes by @heidikoz1 after Chrissy shared her cover along with a impassioned and gracious message about how honored she felt to be in the company of her 2018 Women of the Year costars, each of whom also have their own Glamour cover for November.

"At first glance I didn't recognize you," @heidikoz1 continued, ironically focusing on Chrissy's appearance when the magazine specifies the point here is what its cover stars have done, rather than how they look.

"I know you don't give a damn, but girl," Heidi added, "if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."

Chrissy -- a woman with a well-documented and healthy sense of sarcasm (and more than a decade of magazine covers under her belt) -- noted Heidi's concerns and duly responded.

"Thank you, Heidi. In the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference) that would be so awesome," Chrissy replied.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

In her section of the magazine, Chrissy was dubbed The Influencer, thanks to her "relatability, candor and generosity."

"I wear my heart on sleeve, I'm very vocal, I'm very spur of the moment," she recently said during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" when asked about her Influencer award.

As she says in Vogue's November 2018 issue, it often feels as if some think Chrissy's candor means she doesn't care what others think of her, but that's not the case at all. "I genuinely do care ...," she says. "I just want to be liked."

The good news? Turns out @heidikoz1, does actually like Chrissy -- a lot.

According to the Daily Mail, Heidi shared a photo of Chrissy's latest cookbook, "Hungry for More," in her shopping cart earlier this month, tagging Chrissy and captioning the shot, "Happy Thursday to me."

Heidi has since Photoshopped her own face onto Chrissy's Glamour cover shot on her Twitter profile and replied to backlash about her initial comments by explaining, "I thought that Glamour could have and should have done a better job" in choosing the photo they ultimately went with.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She also noted Chrissy taught her "to be a very strong and independent woman" and thanked a commenter who pointed out Heidi simply disliked the particular image that was used.