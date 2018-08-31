Eddie Murphy to be a 10-time father and more ICYMI news

Welcome to double digits, Eddie Murphy. The comedian, 57, is expecting his second child with his longtime girlfriend, model Paige Butcher, 39. It will be Eddie's 10th child overall (with five different women). Eddie's rep confirmed the news to "Entertainment Tonight" on Aug. 27. The baby is due in December. In 2016, the actor spoke about fatherhood, telling reporters, "I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people. None of my kids are like me, and I'm sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They're good kids."

RELATED: Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2018