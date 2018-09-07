Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neil Young, ever the romantic, timed his secret wedding to Daryl Hannah so that he could sing "Harvest Moon" to her during a full moon last week, a new report suggests.

According to the New York Post, 100 guests were invited to the top secret August 24 ceremony near San Luis Obispo, Calif. It's believed that the couple intentionally chose that location to make it difficult for paparazzi, as it's more than a three hour drive from Los Angeles.

Guests, though, were given some direction.

"Please note the hotels do not have information about the event, so please only contact them to book a room (and do not mention anything about this event)," their invitations read, the Post said. A wedding planner also told guests, "Everyone will be asked to leave their phones and cameras at the hotel."

As a token of thanks, the wedding guests were gifted with a heart-shaped locket with photos inside of Neil and Daryl.

People magazine noted that the duo had two wedding ceremonies, one in California and another on Neil's yacht in Washington State.

Ron Fugere, a local boat captain in the San Juan islands, told the magazine that he watched a "small, intimate gathering" take place on July 27.

"I saw a boat down at the end of the dock that I hadn't recognized from a distance so I thought I'd walk down and see what boat it was," he said, adding that he saw the singer in the pilot house of the yacht. A couple of days later, he said he noticed people aboard the yacht. "[I] thought, 'Gosh, that looks like a wedding!' We got out the binoculars and looked and sure enough, it looked like a wedding going on."

The couple has not publicly confirmed reports of the marriage, but the actress seemed to hint at it on Instagram earlier this week, sharing an image of a white owl in the rafters of a building.

"Someone's watching over us…. Love & only love," she wrote.