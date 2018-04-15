See the A-list stars who attended Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's black-tie L.A. engagement party

Three months after Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk confirmed their engagement, they celebrated with a star-studded black-tie engagement party at the Los Angeles Theater in downtown L.A. on April 14, 2018. Reports even speculated that the bash, which is believed to have been thrown by Brad's producing partner Ryan Murphy, could have been a cover for a surprise wedding. The Goop founder looked stunning as she arrived at the fete wearing a one-shouldered maroon gown with a thigh-high slit and a glowing tan. Keep reading to see the groom-to-be, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and many, many more of the couple's celebrity pals all dressed up for the celebration, which came a day after Gwyneth's epic VIP bachelorette party in Mexico wound down...

