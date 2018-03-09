Celebrities who were engaged more than once: See all their rings

We'll admit it: When a celebrity gets engaged, we immediately want to see the bling. And since this is Hollywood, where stars tend to get serious fast and marry multiple times, many have had the pleasure of wearing more than one engagement ring. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the rings from all the times your favorite singers and actresses were engaged, starting with Gwyneth Paltrow, who's accepted marriage proposals from Brad Pitt, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk...

