What a special Christmas Eve for Heidi Klum, 45, and Tom Kaulitz, 29!

The lovebirds got engaged on Monday, Dec. 24, and shared the jolly news on Instagram. "I said yes," Heidi captioned a photo showing off her diamond ring in a warm embrace with the Tokio Hotel rocker.

Heidi recently opened up about what it's like dating a much younger Tom, whom she was first linked to in May.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she told InStyle back in June. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The "America's Got Talent" judge added, "I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

Heidi has four children with her ex Seal: Leni, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9.