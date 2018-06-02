One of the world's most famous models, Heidi Klum, at 45, isn't slowing down.

Klum, appearing to be ageless, as she headed out to celebrate her 45th birthday on June 1, with her kids and her new 28-year-old boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, at Via Veneto restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple, who were first linked back in March, before a major (revealing) PDA-fest in Cannes 2018, were dressed to kill.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was looking amazing in all black, heels, leather jacket, hair down, etc.

She kept her make-up simple to showcase her impossibly youthful looks, while at the same time, keeping things modest.

All eyes were on the 5 foot, 9 inch beautiful underwear designer, in her fashionable ensemble as she rang in her birthday. Boyfriend, simple yet chic, wore a white tee, black jeans, denim jacket, with his long hipster hair pulled up.

The two were first spotted together while hanging out in Pasadena, Calif., where she was shooting "America's Got Talent."

This is seemingly Heidi's first real relationship since her split from art dealer Vito Schnabel, 31, back in September, after three years together.

The super model's beautiful children, whom she shares with rocker Seal, were also in tow: daughter Lou, 8, Henry, 12, and 11-year-old Johan, as well as lookalike and eldest daughter Helene, 13 --her birth father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 67, although she was adopted by Seal as a baby.

Klum has said in regards to co-parenting with her ex-Seal: "It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up. There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do."