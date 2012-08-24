Stars Who Wed In Vegas

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Sure, Vegas is known for gambling, late-night partying, and naked princes, but our favorite Vegas tradition is the quickie wedding. From Britney Spears to Demi Moore, some of our favorite stars have chosen Sin City as the place to start their marriages. Click through to see who else was a Vegas bride.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

For Kelly and Mark, art imitates life. The couple met on the set of "All My Children" in 1995, when Mark was hired to play Mateo Santos, the love interest of Kelly's Hayley Vaughan. Their characters wed in 2000, but four years earlier, in 1996, the off-screen couple eloped in Las Vegas after secretly dating for a year -- and without first getting engaged. "It just happened. The next thing you know, we're married, and then four months later we were pregnant," Consuelos told Redbook. "It was a crazy way to get into a relationship."