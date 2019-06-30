The maid of honor wore white!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

Maisie Williams, who served as one of two maids of honor in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding this weekend, shared a photo on June 30 from the rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.

"White party for the bride and groom," Williams captioned the Instagram photo, which also features her boyfriend, Reuben Selby. Every guest wore white to the Friday night event held at Michelin-starred La Mirande in Avignon, Provence, while Jonas and Turner -- who were officially married in Las Vegas in May immediately following the Billboard Music Awards -- wore red.

Williams and Turner played sisters on "Game of Thrones" and quickly became best friends. The two even have matching tattoos commemorating the day they were both cast on the HBO show.

Williams confirmed she was asked to be in the wedding during a January 2018 interview with Radio Times. "I already got it!" she said when asked if she was bidding for a role in the wedding. "It's very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though," she added.

"Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years," Turner, who became engaged to Jonas in October 2017, said in an interview with Psychologies magazine. "We grew up together on 'Game of Thrones' and we have shared so many things and talked about everything."