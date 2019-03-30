In papers requesting his four-day marriage to Erika Koike be annulled, Nicolas Cage said he was too intoxicated to grasp the fact he was marrying the woman.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, March 27 and reviewed by Us Weekly, the Oscar winner claimed he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Erika] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

The documents go on to say Erika was also involved in the booze fest that apparently preceded their marriage license retrieval and subsequent wedding at Weddings at Bellagio in Las Vegas last weekend.

"Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication," the docs continue.

"... As a result of his intoxication, when [Erika] suggested to [Nicolas] that they should marry, [he] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions," the court papers say.

It seems Erika was not only as intoxicated as her soon-to-be husband, but also involved romantically with someone else at the time.

Nicolas claims his bride failed to share with him "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person."

The actor says she left out "the full nature and extent of her criminal history," including "additional active criminal proceedings," as well.

Whoops.

Nicolas and Erika were first linked last April, according to Us.

Page Six notes Nicolas has asked for a divorce if the annulment won't be granted.

The "Leaving Las Vegas" star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He reportedly married Lisa Marie Presley in a secret ceremony in August 2002 then began divorce proceedings three months later.

Two years later, he married Alice Kim. They confirmed they'd called it quits six months earlier in June 2016.