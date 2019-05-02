The real reason Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married, plus more news

The real reason Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married on May 1 in Las Vegas, but are still planning a French wedding. The 29-year-old singer and the 23-year-old "Game of Thrones" actress tied the knot following the Billboard Music Awards so that their marriage is legitimate in the U.S. when they have their European wedding, a source told People magazine. "They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe," the source explained. The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator at A Little White Wedding Chapel. Nick and Kevin Jonas served as groomsmen, Dan + Shay sang as the bride walked down the aisle and Diplo and Khalid attended as guests. While the wedding was a surprise to fans, their officiant told TMZ he was booked for the nuptials last week.

