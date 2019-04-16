Celebrity weddings of 2019

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy married on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13, 2019, in front of 200 guests. The bride wore a wedding dress by Vera Wang while the groom donned a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. They exchanged matching rose gold bands from Jacob & Co., People magazine reported.

