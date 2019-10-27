James McAvoy has reportedly secretly married girlfriend Lisa Liberati. The duo sparked wedding rumors when she was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

According to the Daily Mail, James has been referring to Lisa as his "wife," and one of the actor's friends said the duo got married "recently."

James reportedly met Lisa on the set of "Split" in Philadelphia two years ago while she was a production assistant for director M. Night Shyamalan. At the time, the "X-Men" actor was married to actress Anne-Marie Duff, but they were in the process of separating. After his divorce was finalized, James and Lisa confirmed their relationship.

James and Lisa haven't flaunted their romance, but they haven't hidden it either, occasionally posting pictures together on social media. The Daily Mail reports that James is set to star in an upcoming play on London's West End, and Lisa often visits him during rehearsals.

In 2016, while in the midst of his split from his ex-wife, James spoke about his love life.

"You never know who's the right one. I don't think there is a 'right' one," he said. "There are many people you could fall in love with forever. It is an ongoing thing you work at. I don't care if people are living without a marriage certificate. It is just about people saying, 'I commit to you.'"