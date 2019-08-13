After weeks of speculation about her marital status, rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that she is indeed planning to wed boyfriend Kenneth "Zoo" Petty -- and she'll be a "Mrs." before Thanksgiving.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

During the Aug. 12 episode of her "Queen Radio" show, Nicki explained that in recent months, she and Kenneth have applied for a marriage license two times -- after their first one expired, they got a new one last month.

"We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again," she explained on her Beats 1 show, as reported by People magazine and Us Weekly. "From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days."

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Nicki explained that they plan to make things legal first with a small ceremony but will wait to have a big blow-out wedding until she finishes some work commitments.

"I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later," she said, adding, "I'll be married before my album comes out but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.

"I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy," she added, as reported by Us.

Matt Baron / REX/Shutterstock

Nicki confirmed she was dating Kenneth, who appears in her "Megatron" music video, in late 2018, though she's known him since she was a teen. Their romance has been controversial because he's a registered sex offender in New York and in 2006 pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He was released from prison in 2013.

She's defended him, writing on Instagram of his sexual assault conviction, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship."