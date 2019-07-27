Is Nicki Minaj taking the next step with her boyfriend, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty?

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

One month after the rapper's fans became convinced she was pregnant thanks to a tweet about drinking iced tea instead of a cocktail while filming a segment for "The Tonight Show," she may have dropped a second stork news hint -- and an engagement teaser.

The references surfaced in Chance the Rapper's new track, "Zanies and Fools," which Nicki contributed as the finale for his new album, "The Big Day."

"He the Clyde to my Bonnie," Nicki spits on the song (via the Daily Mail), "'bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy."

"Ooh, I remember when I cried like, 'Why me?'" she continues. "Now I wouldn't exchange my life for Armani."

She shared part of that lyric on Instagram last week, using it as the caption for a photo of herself with Kenneth. The combo only fueled rumors she was rapping about real life.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL NICKI IS PREGNANT AND SHES GETTING MARRIED," one Twitter user posted.

"OMG AT THE END OF ZANIES AND FOOLS NICKI SAID SHE WAS PREGNANT LISTEN TO THE WHOLE THING LIKE 10 TIMES AND YOULL HEAR IT," another added.

Nicki and Kenneth's relationship has been controversial since last year, when she went public with the romance, which started when she was just 16 and growing up in New York City. At the time, Kenneth would have been about 21. In later years, he was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl. After his release from prison, he became a registered sex offender.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

According to the Daily Mail, Kenneth also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2002 death of Lamont Robinson. He ended up serving seven years for the crime.

Nicki's defended Kenneth multiple times on social media when those dark spots from his past have been mentioned. But whether she's really marrying Kenneth and having his baby remains to be seen.

In February on Queen Radio, she admitted she pranked her manager by telling him she was pregnant.