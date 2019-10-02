The mystery is solved. Last Friday, news broke that "American Pie" star Seann William Scott had secretly tied the knot. Now, his bride is being revealed.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Seann, 42, married Los Angeles-based interior designer Olivia Korenberg. Neither Seann nor Olivia, 31, have confirmed that story, but the actor's rep did confirm to Us Weekly that he is indeed married.

MediaPunch / REX / Shutterstock / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LAXART /

The new report indicates that Olivia is the co-founder and former principal designer at TwoFold LA, a boutique design firm specializing in residential and commercial interior design, event design, styling and consultant services. However, according to the company's Instagram account, Olivia left the company recently.

"Over the course of the past near 8 years, I've had the privilege of creating memorable experiences and environments for Clients who have put their trust and faith in me," she wrote. "Its taken me to Reims, France where I designed and produced my very first wedding and has culminated here in Los Angeles completing a recent wedding for a couple I've known since high school. At 23 years old I had no idea the extent to which running a business would stretch and challenge me both professionally and personally. I am so proud of what has been accomplished in this past near decade and am excited to see where Jenn Pablo takes Twofold LA in this next phase. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Getty Images

Interestingly, just a few weeks before the marriage news was confirmed, Seann told Us Weekly that he was "dating somebody."

"She's a great girl," he said, adding that he is a "pretty private" person but "super happy."