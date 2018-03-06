America is trying to make heartbroken "Bachelor" contestant Becca Kufrin feel better one drink at a time.

On Monday, "Bachelor Nation" watched as Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to the brunette beauty. "Bachelor Nation" also watched him tell Becca a few weeks later that he was still in love the runner up of the realty show, Lauren Burnham.

ABC

So yes, Becca was dumped on national TV while wearing her engagement ring. Naturally, she was distraught.

Enter the rabid fans of "The Bachelor."

Shortly after the show aired, an eagle-eyed fan found Becca's Venmo account. Soon, fans of the show began sending Becca money via the the mobile payment app, most of them with notes telling her to use the money to buy some alcohol.

"You deserve so much better. Like a margarita🍹," one person said. Another said used a beer emoji with the note, "Next round on me." Yet another said, "Buy yourself some wine and laugh at his demise, girl."

Some even sent money for her and her dog!

"Bachelor Nation" is standing (and drinking) strong on this one.

Bottoms up, Becca.