Michelle Branch has gotten hitched!

The singer married Patrick Carney of The Black Keys in New Orleans on Saturday.

After People magazine reported the news, Michelle posted a screenshot of the magazine's notification about the nuptials. "Can confirm," she wrote alongside the image.

Michelle and Patrick share a 7-month-old son named Rhys.

Friends of the couple posted several videos and photos from the wedding at Marigny Opera House. Among the guests at the wedding was Michelle's 13-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

One video showed Michelle walking down the aisle while a chorus sang Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

A day prior to the wedding, Michelle posted a photo to Instagram kissing her now-husband.

"Love is in the air (and tequila after champagne was a bad idea)," the singer-songwriter wrote.

Michelle, 35, and the rocker, 39, first met at a Grammys party in Los Angeles in February 2015. They later coproduced her album "Hopeless Romantic."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"I'd never had someone who was that supportive," Michelle told People of her relationship in 2017. "He's an amazing, amazing human. We both just jumped in with both feet."

This is Michelle's second marriage and Patrick's third.