Congratulations are in order for Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock.

@jacobroloff45 / Instagram

The "Little People, Big World" star traded vows with his bride on Saturday, September 7. The Roloff gang posted so many photos and videos of the nuptials on social media, using the hashtag #rockandroloffwedding.

"So excited for Jacob and Isabel," Jeremy wrote in one of his Instagram stories alongside a snap of himself with Jacob and his beaming bride. "A sister and a new family! Love you guys!"

@jeremyroloff / Instagram

@audreyroloff / Instagram

His wife, Audrey, also shared a bunch of photos and clips from the celebration, which included roles for both her daughter with Jeremy, Ember, and Zach and Tori's son Jackson.

Tori, currently pregnant with her second child, showed off her baby bump alongside her husband and son Jackson in one of the photos.

@toriroloff / Instagram

In another shared by Audrey, Roloff matriarch Amy dances with her granddaughter Ember.

@audreyroloff / Instagram

As the night progressed at the outdoor celebration, it appears the group enjoyed a campfire with live music.

Jacob and Isabel announced their engagement in January 2018, revealing that it went down during a trip to Iceland in late 2017.

Jacob rarely makes appearances on "Little People, Big World" and keeps a relatively low profile compared to his parents and siblings.