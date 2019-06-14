"Baywatch" star Kelly Rohrbach has secretly married a man she's (really, really) rich in love with… he's an heir to the Walmart fortune.

TMZ broke the news on Friday that the actress tied the knot with Steuart Walton a few weeks ago in Florida. They were apparently spotted at a friend's wedding recently, and both were sporting their wedding bands.

The couple began dating two years ago, having apparently met while they both attended Georgetown -- she went for undergrad, and he went for law school.

Kelly was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, and she made headlines in 2017 when she went on a date with NFL stud Aaron Rodgers.

Steuart's grandfather, Sam Walton, is the founder of Walmart, and the Walton family's net worth is said to be in the $163 billion range. They've been labeled America's richest family.

Rumors of Kelly and Steuart's engagement made the rounds in March when author Cat Marnell tweeted that she sat across from Walton "for 5 hours . . . in train from Chur to Zermatt [in Switzerland] listening to him call fiancée Kelly Rohrbach then b---- out . . . their wedding planner. Actual quote: 'A $20K sandcastle is not required to have a good time.' "