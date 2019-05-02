Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner marry in surprise Vegas ceremony, plus more celeb love life news for early May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early May 2019, starting with this surprise wedding... Just hours after they appeared together at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got a jump on their plans to tie the knot in France in mid-June and instead married at a Las Vegas chapel in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. The "Game of Thrones" star donned a silky white top and pants for the nuptials, which were attended by the groom's brothers, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, Diplo, who livestreamed most of the ceremony on Instagram, Khalid, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and country duo Dan + Shay, who played their hit love song "Speechless" as the bride walked down the aisle. According to "Entertainment Tonight," the duo, who got engaged in October 2017, obtained a marriage license the same day they wed. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

