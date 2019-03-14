Rosario Dawson confirmed that she's dating a man who could become the leader of the free world.

The actress acknowledged that she's been seeing presidential hopeful Cory Booker, telling TMZ on Thursday that he is "an amazing human being."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The actress and the New Jersey Senator were first linked in January when they attended a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway together. She even reportedly sang "I love you, te amo" to the politician. Around the same time, they were also seen taking in a movie together.

Last month, Cory told The Breakfast Club that he's "dating somebody that is really special," but he didn't name names -- though Rosario's was implied. He added that his girlfriend would make a good first lady.

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Asked by TMZ on Thursday about the relationship, Rosario said things with Cory are "so far, so wonderful."

"He's a wonderful human being and it's good to spend some time together when we can," she added while walking through the airport in Washington, D.C. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rosario and Cory have reportedly known each other for years.

On Feb. 1, Cory announced that he's running for president in 2020.