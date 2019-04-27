The Giudice family is going to bat for the patriarch of their family, doing everything they can to try to keep him from being deported.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice recently begged a judge not to break up their family.

"Judge Ellington, my daughters need their father. They cry for him every day. … I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father," she wrote in a letter obtained by Radar Online. "I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them. Judge Ellington, this is my greatest fear and it keeps me up at night. The fear that if I lose my husband, I will also lose my children, as they will never be the same."

The star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" added, "My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our daughters. I cannot imagine life without him. He is our everything and we desperately need him."

Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last October, Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He appealed the decision, but a judge denied his appeal earlier this month. He has since filed a second appeal, which will keep him in America for now.

Teresa and Joe's daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 -- have been publicly begging for their father to return home as well, even imploring Donald Trump to take action.

FilmMagic

Like her mom, Gia also wrote Judge Ellington.

"There have been so many things that my dad has missed," she wrote. "It affects us all. I am asking you from the bottom of my heart to please keep our father with us." The younger girls wrote similar letters.

Us Weekly noted that the family has not seen Joe since his release from prison on March 14, when he was taken directly into ICE custody.

"The facility where Joe is being held does not allow for contact visits," the couple's lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., told Us. "Joe does not want to put Teresa and the girls through the horrific ordeal of driving several hours to visit him and not be able to hug him. They would be restricted to talking on a phone while separated by Plexiglass."