Although Joe Giudice is set to be released from prison next week the topic of his freedom is far more murky.

In fact, he won't be heading home once his 41-month sentence ends.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice's husband was set to be released on March 14, but his release date his now listed at "unknown" as he waits to find out whether or not he will be deported to his native Italy.

"The custodial aspect of Mr. Giudice's federal sentence does in fact expire on or about March 14, 2019," Teresa's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Page Six on Friday. "However, due to the immigration order and detainer lodged against him, that is not a release date meaning he is not coming home on that date."

He continued, "We are optimistic that once his appeal is heard, he will receive the appropriate relief and will be able to come home and remain there with his family. They love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously."

Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last October, a judge ordered that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star be deported to Italy once he finishes his sentence. Joe and his team have appealed the deportation. Page Six noted that the "appeal process could take up to a year to complete and unless he is released by the court, he will remain detained."

It's likely that he will be transferred to an immigration hold facility in the coming weeks, according to the report. Once that happens, Joe's communication with his family will be "limited," a source said.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The future of Joe and Teresa's marriage depends on his immigration status. Last week, while on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion show, Teresa said she and Joe will go their separate ways if he's sent back to Italy.

"To pick up my children and just move to another country, I don't think that would be good for my children," she said. "So I mean, so no, I probably wouldn't [follow him to Italy.]"