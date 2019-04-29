The biggest celebrity love life stories of April 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in April 2019, starting with this headline-making duo... Multiple media outlets reported on April 24 that Kate Beckinsale's romance of a few months with Pete Davidson has cooled. There were conflicting reports about the status of their relationship, though, with an "Entertainment Tonight" source saying that the age-mismatched duo are "still friendly but are not on romantic terms," while a People magazine source said that the pair are "still dating as of now" but "decided to slow things down a bit" because they "got super-serious very fast." Meanwhile, In Touch reported that the couple "moved too quickly" and broke up when the actress started to "question whether she should date someone more age-appropriate." Distance -- she's in Los Angeles, while the comedian's in New York City -- also played a role in the alleged breakup. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

