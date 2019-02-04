Supermodel Naomi Campbell and pop star Liam Payne have been making headlines since mid-January, which is when they shared flirtatious comments on one another's social media photo posts.

Pixelformula / SIPA; David Fisher / Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

The 28-year-old beauty and the 25-year-old former One Direction member then sparked more interest in the nature of their relationship when they were caught on camera walking near one another at London's O2 Arena on Jan. 28 following Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido's performance.

Now comes a new report that reveals the two have been spending time together for longer than many realized. Britain's The Sun tabloid published a photo of the good-looking stars having a meal together in Ghana shortly after the New Year.

In the pic, they're sitting side-by-side and appear ready to dig in to food heaped onto the plates at the table in front of them.

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock / Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

The Ghana pic emerged two days after The Sun reported that Liam -- who last summer split from British pop star Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he shares son Bear -- has actually been secretly dating Naomi for two months!

"He can't believe his luck," a source told The Sun, which further reported that Liam has gushed to friends about having "liaisons" with Naomi -- who's 23 years his senior -- in New York and London over the last few months.

The source said that Liam is "mad keen" on Naomi, adding, "He seems head over heels. They are definitely an item and have been seeing a lot of each other."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Liam thinks the modeling legend is "amazing" and "beautiful," continued the source. "[He's] said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing. He seems really into her... He obviously likes a beautiful older woman." (Ex Cheryl is a decade Liam's senior.)

However, a second source told The Sun, "People are worried Liam may have had his head turned -- and end up heartbroken. From Naomi's point of view, being with Liam helps keep her relevant and in the news. She could be seeing him as a plaything before moving on. She has a reputation for being tough and getting what she wants."