"Roseanne" star Michael Fishman and his wife of nearly 20 years are officially divorcing.

The divorce filing on Monday comes four months after the actor and Jennifer Briner, who share two children, separated.

Michael -- who played D.J. Conner on "Roseanne" from 1988 to 1997 and reprised the role for last year's reboot -- told TMZ the split is very amicable and indicated that he and Jenny took their daughter to lunch together to show her they are still a family.

"We continue to work together to put our kids first," he told the website.

In late December, Jenny filed separation documents, and Michael said the split was a long time coming. However, he had a very specific reason why he and Jenny weren't divorcing at the time.

"Among the reasons for not getting a regular divorce is the shared desire to keep Jenny covered by my health insurance, and allow to slowly unfold our 20 years together in a way mutually beneficial for our family, particularly on behalf of our children," he told TMZ last year.

Michael added that he and Jenny began the process of separating in the summer of 2017, but the production of "Roseanne" -- which later became "The Connors" -- delayed the formal split.

Michael married Jenny when he was just 18 years old.