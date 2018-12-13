John Goodman says 'The Conners' is 'great' without Roseanne Barr, plus more news

John Goodman on 'The Conners' without Roseanne Barr

He defended Roseanne Barr after a scandal erupted over her racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, but John Goodman sounds quite content to be working on "The Conners" without her. In a short video posted by TMZ on Thursday, Dec. 13, John is asked how the show is going without its former star, whose character was killed off by a drug overdose a few minutes into the season's first episode. "It's so much fun, man, it's great," he says with a smile. "I hope we get a deal for next year because it's wonderful." The reporter then starts to ask if Katey Sagal, recently appeared as Dan's first love interest since the death of his wife, might be "a permanent replacement" for Roseanne. John responds with a "no" before the word "replacement" is totally out of the pap's mouth. "I don't think so, but it's be great," John says. Finally, the cameraman asks if John's "keeping in touch with Roseanne" -- and John says, "No." Roseanne lost her deal with ABC for the show hours after she likened Jarrett, a former Barack Obama adviser, to "an ape" on Twitter.

