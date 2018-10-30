A few weeks ago in early October, news emerged that Channing Tatum has been dating Jessie J -- his first public romance since he and Jenna Dewan split this spring after nine years of marriage and one daughter together.

At the time, reports revealed that the actor had been attending some of the British pop star's concerts on the West Coast. Now comes news that he's back on the road supporting her -- this time in Houston.

E! News reports that Channing was seen hanging out backstage at Jessie's concert at Houston's Warehouse Live on Oct. 28. The report was backed up by an Instagram post from a man named Bishop, a local booking agent and manager who posted a selfie with Channing on Instagram in which signage from Jessie's tour stop is visible.

"Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage," a source told E! News. "After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus. They didn't show any PDA, but Channing had a smile on his face at one point and looked very happy to be there with her."

The next day, Jessie announced she had to cancel two shows, in Dallas and Phoenix, on a doctor's advice as she struggles with exhaustion and fatigue. She reassured fans that she hoped to be back in fighting form by Nov. 1 for her Los Angeles tour stop -- where fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of Channing, considering he lives there.

This latest sighting of Channing and his new girlfriend comes just a few days after he and estranged wife Jenna both filed divorce papers. The very same night, Jenna was spotted kissing and dancing with her new boyfriend at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26.

"He's super-handsome," an eyewitness told Us Weekly of Jenna's mystery man, who was dressed in a Wolverine costume. No word on his identity yet.