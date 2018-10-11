Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J, plus more celeb love life news for early October 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early October, starting with this new pairing... Six months after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they'd split following nine years of marriage, the "Magic Mike" actor has moved on with British pop star Jessie J, Us Weekly and People magazine reported on Oct. 10. Sources told Us that they've been seeing one another for a couple months. Us also noted that Channing has been seen at the "Bang Bang" singer's recent concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City. A fan also tweeted about seeing them on a mini-golf date in Seattle on Oct. 6. "It's new, casual and they're having fun together," a second source told Us. An insider echoed that sentiment to People, saying simply, "It's very new."

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018