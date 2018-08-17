Have Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus split up?

Splash News

The actor was seen leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Aug. 16 with a woman named Shauna Sexton, who was Playboy's Miss May 2018. Lindsay was nowhere to be found.

NGRE / BACKGRID

The dinner came a day after Ben celebrated his 46th birthday with his kids. Again, Lindsay was nowhere to be found.

TMZ noted that Ben and Lindsay haven't been photographed together since July 22. The website also noted that a moving van was seen in front of Ben's Pacific Palisades mansion on Aug. 9, but it's not known if someone was moving in or moving out.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine, "Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here."

The actor, who has struggled with alcohol in the past, is continuing treatment.

"He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships," the source said. "He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let's be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself."

The source also indicated that all was well with Ben and Lindsay, saying they are "in a good place."

"They are enjoying each other's company," says the source. "She has been in L.A. more as there is downtime from SNL."