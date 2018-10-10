Ben Affleck's girlfriend denies split rumors amid reports Jennifer Garner is dating someone new, plus more news

Still going strong

"Don't believe everything you read." That's how Playboy model Shauna Sexton responded when the Daily Mail checked in with her about rumors she'd already split from Ben Affleck just six weeks after the pair started dating. "I know [there are lots of unnamed insiders]," she told the tab, "and they just make s--- up, just like this." The 22-year-old recently returned to California from a trip to Big Sky, Montana, with Ben, whose divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized on Oct. 5. Jen, meanwhile has "started dating someone new," according to Us Weekly. "She's ready to start the next phase of her life," the source added.

