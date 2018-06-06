Alice Johnson, the woman who Kim Kardashian West urged President Trump to free from prison, has been granted her clemency. She will soon be a free woman.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Alice is set to leave Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama and will immediately head home to be with her family, according to multiple reports.

Kim tweeted that this is the "BEST NEWS EVER."

For months now, Kim has been advocating for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

On May 30, she had a meeting with Trump in the White House about Alice's case.

While in the White House, Kim shared an image of the presidential seal to Instagram. "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you," she captioned the image.

After the meeting, Trump shared an image of her and Kim in the Oval Office to his Twitter page. "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he wrote.

Kim, too, tweeted her thanks to the president. "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she said. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

After the sentence was commuted, Kim released a statement.

"I'm so grateful to President Trump, Jared Kushner and to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation and forthcoming release is inspirational and gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance," she said. "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition."