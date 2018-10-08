Romance rumors hit Brad Pitt, plus more news

New love?

Brad Pitt's love life is not as busy as the tabs would have us believe. Over the last few days, rumors the actor is dating MIT professor Neri Oxman and/or jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari, have both been put to rest, courtesy of the New York Times and Gossip Cop. Neri, who was linked to Brad in the spring, recently spoke to the New York Times, telling the paper she is dating hedge funder William A. Ackman -- not Brad, though she did heap praise on the star, calling him "the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood," and applauding his ability to bring "together the timely and the timeless ... which is what cinema is all about." Gossip Cop, meanwhile, broke down the Sat Hari rumors, which surfaced after the jeweler attended a benefit event for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music last weekend. The website reports that Sat and Brad are both simply friends with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer, Flea, who, along with the Chili Peppers, founded the the event.

