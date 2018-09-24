The biggest celebrity love-life updates of September 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in September 2018, starting with the most confusing story of the month: After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin obtained a marriage license from a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, media outlets were divided over whether or not they'd also tied the knot. Adding to the confusion, a few days after the model tweeted and then deleted a comment saying they weren't married, her uncle, Alec Baldwin, told "Access Hollywood" that the young lovers "went off and got married." So far, there's been no official confirmation from the pair regarding the status of their relationship. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love-life updates…

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2018