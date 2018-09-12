Fred Durst's marriage has gone limp, and he's filed for divorce from his wife of six years.

Splash News

TMZ reported that the Limp Bizkit rocker filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. The two do not share any children.

Fred and Kseniya Durst, a Ukrainian makeup artist, said "I do" back in 2012, but they kept the marriage under wraps for years. News of the secret marriage broke in 2015. The duo reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony at billionaire Ron Buckle's house in San Diego.

Fred's Instagram was once filed with pictures of Kseniya, but he has since scrubbed all record of her from social media. His feed now only features pictures of vintage cars. Fred is also absent from her Instagram. Kseniya had not been seen wearing her wedding ring since since late last year.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This was Fred's third marriage. He previously got hitched to Esther Nazarov in 2009, but the marriage ended after just over a month. He was also previously married to Rachel Tergesen, who he shares a daughter and a son with.