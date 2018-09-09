Mel B sure knows how to spice up her life!

The Spice Girl and "America's Got Talent" judge, 43, enjoyed a hot hookup with a former teen heartthrob following her split from second husband Stephen Belafonte, 43, last year, a new report claims.

Her much younger conquest? Disney's "High School Musical" alum Zac Efron, 30, claims Britain's The Sun newspaper.

The pop singer and the "The Greatest Showman" star met, a friend claims, on a super-exclusive dating app then exchanged "flirty" messages. After that, the friend tells The Sun, "He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together."

It didn't turn into anything more because it was never meant to be, adds the pal. "It wasn't exactly a meeting of minds," the friend told The Sun. "Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing body."

A few weeks ago, the pop star's former nanny claimed Mel had also previously hooked up with troubled pop star Aaron Carter, 30, among many other men.

Mel's former nanny Rusty Updegraff told The Sun on Sunday in August that Mel has a voracious sexual appetite. "I've known her have sex with three men in a day and then they are on rotation. She'd be doing this guy and that guy, and then the chauffeur who brings her home," he told the paper, adding that her fling with Aaron, 30, was brief.

"Aaron was very nice, but it lasted about a week," Rusty claimed. "I got 20 phone calls from her about him -- he would come and go from her place -- then all of a sudden he was out of the picture."

Days later, Rusty filed a court declaration on behalf of Mel's ex-husband Stephen alleging she has issues with sex, drugs and alcohol that has him deeply worried for her children -- Madison, 7, with Stephen, and Angel, 11, with ex Eddie Murphy (she's also mom to daughter Phoenix, 19, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar).

"Mel would drink so much at the house and pass out that if there was an emergency I dread to think what would happen. I am not doing this for fame, and I didn't have to do this, but I love those children and want the best for them," Rusty told Britain's Mirror.

Mel -- who now has to undergo random drug and alcohol testing for four months as part of her renewed custody case, a judge ordered -- insists she has no issues with sex, drugs or alcohol, though she does suffer from PTSD stemming from her roller coaster relationship with Stephen, and that Rusty is simply a disgruntled ex-employee.