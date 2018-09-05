Geena Davis is asking a judge to dismiss her husband's divorce petition based on one simple and shocking reason: she says they were never legally married.

Last May, Reza Jarrahy filed for divorce and asked for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody for their three teenage kids. He also asked that Gena be blocked from asking for spousal support, but he asked for spousal support from her.

In her court filing, obtained by TMZ, the actress said their marriage license was never properly filed in New York back in 2001, so under the state's law, they were never legally married. If that is true, it would mean that the duo doesn't have to split property — she's entitled to what is hers and he's entitled to what is his.

Also, if they were never actually legally married, he would not be entitled to spousal support because he was never a spouse.

Sources connected to Reza told TMZ that he "believes the marriage was valid since 2001, regardless of any irregularity with the license." He said that the two had a wedding ceremony and presented themselves as husband and wife for 17 years, which, in his eyes, makes it a legal marriage.

Reza also worries about the mental state of their kids if a judge were to grant Geena's request. He fears that they would consider themselves "illegitimate."

Geena has been married three other times, but this was Reza's first marriage.