Drew Barrymore and Justin Long spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-September 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-September 2018, starting with one of our favorite former couples: Drew Barrymore and Justin Long were seen together at a hotel in New York City on Sept. 10, sparking rumors that they've reconciled. Page Six wrote on Sept. 11 that according to a source, the duo "seemed romantic." Said the spy, "He came in [alone]. They left together. … It was like they were together and trying to look like they weren't." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

