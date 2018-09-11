Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead celebrate 10 months together, plus more news

Anniversary love!

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead recently marked their 10-month anniversary, a mini-milestone the "Flip or Flop" star mentioned in a sweet post on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 10. "The past 10 months with you have been #magical ❤️ @ant_anstead," she captioned a shot that showed the lovebirds against a gorgeous, sea-front backdrop. Ant shared the same photo on his own page, writing, "Date night! And our table was over the ocean! No filter needed for that sunset! Magical!!! 🔥🔥❤️✅ x x @christinaelmoussa #HMF." The reality stars spent the end of their summer traveling with their respective children. First, Christina joined Ant and his two kids for a trip to Britain and Ireland. Soon after they got back, Christina and her "Wheeler Dealers" host beau, along with her kids and his, headed to Maui for one more round of fun in the summer sun.

