Ben Affleck left rehab this week, but it was apparently to exercise and catch up with his latest squeeze.

The actor was photographed on Sept. 5 at his Pacific Palisades home, prompting many to wonder if he was out of rehab, just two weeks after checking in. The answer is no, he was simply going home to work out, which he does almost every day.

"Ben is working out at his house," a source told People magazine. "He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers."

"Since last week, he's been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out," the source added. "For a few hours a day. He's always accompanied by his coach and therapist."

TMZ reported that it's a requirement that Ben have a sober coach with him when he leaves the rehab center.

Ben's home workouts are "now part of his rehab regime," TMZ says.

While some may view Ben's ability to temporarily leave rehab as somewhat precarious, Ben "believes he is strong enough to venture outside the facility with sober coaches," a source told ET.

In addition to his sober coach and therapist, Ben may have some more company, too. Multiple reputable media outlets reported that Shauna Sexton's car was seen parked outside of Ben's house, as well. The Playboy model and Ben began dating shortly before his rehab stint.

"He had stayed in touch with Shauna the entire time he was in rehab and the people at the facility and friends had huge concerns about it because she isn't sober," a source tells ET. "She is a huge, red flag to everyone that is trying to support Ben with his process. Shauna is giving him false confidence and that is their biggest concern."

That same source said Ben's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, is not thrilled with the situation.

"Jen knows he is back at the house with Shauna and she is so painfully frustrated," the source said. "She knows he has to do this for himself."

On Aug. 22, Jennifer staged an intervention and drove him to rehab. Multiple reports indicated that Ben was very open to seeking treatment and not resistant to Jen's wishes.

"Ben seems to be taking it very seriously," a source told E! News. "This isn't like the other rehabs he has done in the past. This is a residential program, and he is staying on property. He is not at the point where he has a lot of freedom or is able to leave. He is doing intense counseling and spending a lot of time in meetings and therapy. He also has time in his day to workout and spend time outside in the mountains."

The source added, "He is trying to get better and really wants to for his kids."